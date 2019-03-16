Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CEO Sells $4,651,401.78 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $4,651,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $893,400.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $845,940.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $151.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in DexCom by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

