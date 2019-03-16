Insider Selling: Clearstar Inc (CLSU) Insider Sells 188,000 Shares of Stock

Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU) insider Kenneth Wayne Dawson sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £103,400 ($135,110.41).

Shares of CLSU opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. Clearstar Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

