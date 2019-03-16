Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells $209,700.00 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $158.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.64. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $211.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 188.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,053,000 after buying an additional 2,130,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,150,000 after buying an additional 931,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,058,000 after buying an additional 605,797 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,610,000 after buying an additional 494,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $43,816,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

