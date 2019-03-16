Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) SVP Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $69.63. 6,814,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,994,000 after purchasing an additional 816,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $517,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,088,000 after purchasing an additional 478,177 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 10.1% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,851,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,657,000 after purchasing an additional 353,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Best Buy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,481,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $184,383,000 after purchasing an additional 250,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

