Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells $1,118,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00.

AMD opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

