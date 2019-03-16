Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $14,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WMS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

