Insider Buying: IMI plc (IMI) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £121.08 ($158.21).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Roy Twite purchased 13 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, with a total value of £125.32 ($163.75).

On Tuesday, January 8th, Roy Twite purchased 13 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £125.45 ($163.92).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Friday. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,290 ($16.86) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,117.31 ($14.60).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

