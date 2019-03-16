Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Major Shareholder Buys $324,610.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 6,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $324,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,345,077 shares of Delta Air Lines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of Delta Air Lines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65.

DAL opened at $51.19 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

