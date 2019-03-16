Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (BLND) Insider Buys 25 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.75 ($195.67).

Chris Grigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of British Land stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02).

LON BLND opened at GBX 611.60 ($7.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 642.50 ($8.40).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

