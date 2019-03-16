Insider Buying: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Director Buys 9,730 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director Rand Scott April acquired 9,730 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $150,036.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.39. 467,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 999,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 294.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 332.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/insider-buying-ares-commercial-real-estate-corp-acre-director-buys-9730-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.