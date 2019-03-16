Innova (INN) One Day Volume Hits $131.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $79,768.00 and $131.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000388 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

