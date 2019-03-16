Innogy (IGY) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGY. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.06 ($43.09).

Innogy stock opened at €41.10 ($47.79) on Thursday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

