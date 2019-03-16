INMAX Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. INMAX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $109,010.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $13.47 or 0.00333692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00394794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.01709720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004944 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

