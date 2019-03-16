Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Ingredion worth $69,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ingredion by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $87.02 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Group lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

