Infinera Corp. (INFN) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Infinera were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 714,799 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.77 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Infinera Corp. (INFN) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/infinera-corp-infn-holdings-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.