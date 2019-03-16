Independence (IHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.67

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 1331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The company has a market cap of $592.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Independence by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Independence by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

