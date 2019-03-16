Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Receives C$41.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. CSFB raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.86999962063223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

