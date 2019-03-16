Imperial Logistics Ltd to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 (IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of IHLDY stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

