Imperial Capital Comments on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Imperial Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 759,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $2,034,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock worth $27,248,208.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 729.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 6,960.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 8,202.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,491,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $5,232,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.