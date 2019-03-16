ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $130,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 311.94% and a negative return on equity of 599.63%. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,603 shares of company stock valued at $366,374. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

