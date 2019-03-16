IMI plc (IMI) Receives GBX 1,095.56 Average PT from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,084.38 ($14.17).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

IMI opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

