II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 470,350 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,127,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.22 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,332.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,042 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

