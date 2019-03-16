IGAS Energy (IGAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. IGAS Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £450.40 ($588.53).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

