IG Group (IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

IGG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 519 ($6.78) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IG Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 812 ($10.61).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.53) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 524.50 ($6.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

IG Group (LON:IGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IG Group will post 5203.0000479924 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.02%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 17,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £99,620 ($130,171.17).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.