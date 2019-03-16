Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Icon by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

ICLR opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

