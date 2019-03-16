ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LBOW) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LBOW opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a 1-year low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

