ICF International Inc (ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. 204,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,535. ICF International has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 238.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

