Husky Energy (HSE) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.53.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.33 and a 1-year high of C$22.99.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 3,200 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

