Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd (HUO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on April 11th

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd (ASX:HUO) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Huon Aquaculture Group stock opened at A$4.68 ($3.32) on Friday. Huon Aquaculture Group has a 52-week low of A$4.22 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of A$5.45 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of $408.74 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, hatches, farms, processes, markets, and sells Atlantic salmon and ocean trout in Australia. It also exports its products internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Dover, Australia. Huon Aquaculture Group Limited is a subsidiary of Surveyors Investments Pty Ltd.

