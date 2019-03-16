HunterCoin (HUC) Tops One Day Volume of $345.00

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, HunterCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. HunterCoin has a total market cap of $381,129.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HunterCoin

HunterCoin (CRYPTO:HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

