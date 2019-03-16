Hubii Network (HBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and $98.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00392907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.01728522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002029 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

