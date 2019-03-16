Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 39.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

