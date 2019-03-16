Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 306,437 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306,437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Lazard by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

