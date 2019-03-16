Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,609,000 after purchasing an additional 387,878 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,624,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,601,399.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $117.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

