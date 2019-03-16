Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509,309 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFR opened at $10.67 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFR shares. Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

