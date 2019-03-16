Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 1,620,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 743,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $943.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,243,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,321,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

