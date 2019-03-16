Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.82 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

