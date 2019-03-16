HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277,382 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HollyFrontier worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.82. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/hollyfrontier-corp-hfc-shares-sold-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.