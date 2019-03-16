HMS (HMSY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $648,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,666.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 39,393 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,573.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

