Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $17.62 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $18.35.

