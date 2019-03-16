Hero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Hero has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hero token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Hero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.01716476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00237495 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00002227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

