Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas acquired 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 946,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,277.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $456.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

