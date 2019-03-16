Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $103,268.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $555,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 726,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

