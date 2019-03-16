Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Gap Down to $55.27

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $55.27. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 2909365 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 389.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Gap Down to $55.27” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/helmerich-payne-hp-shares-gap-down-to-55-27.html.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.