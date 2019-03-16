HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $262,948.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00386001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.01713545 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00237748 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00002277 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004925 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

