Head-To-Head Survey: Addus Homecare (ADUS) and Wound Management Technologies (WNDM)

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Addus Homecare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Addus Homecare has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Addus Homecare and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus Homecare 3.38% 9.22% 5.99% Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addus Homecare and Wound Management Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus Homecare $518.12 million 1.63 $17.50 million $1.69 38.21 Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 2.08 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Addus Homecare and Wound Management Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus Homecare 0 0 7 0 3.00 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Addus Homecare currently has a consensus target price of $76.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.03%. Given Addus Homecare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Addus Homecare is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats Wound Management Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

