Head to Head Review: Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.37 $264.67 million N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $623.41 million 5.23 $279.08 million N/A N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sabra Health Care REIT 2 5 2 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 20.76% 70.36% 9.41% Sabra Health Care REIT 44.77% 8.30% 4.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 49,954 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

