Head-To-Head Contrast: US Xpress Enterprises (USX) versus Its Rivals

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is one of 13,122 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare US Xpress Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Xpress Enterprises and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 61054 231719 302540 12472 2.44

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 132.12%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 31.03% 5.77% US Xpress Enterprises Competitors -176.25% 7.42% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion $24.90 million 5.36 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors $7.16 billion $558.26 million 12.28

US Xpress Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

