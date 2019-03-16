Head to Head Comparison: Green Bancorp (GNBC) versus Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) and Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

68.3% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Green Bancorp and Farmers Capital Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Farmers Capital Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Green Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.19%. Farmers Capital Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Green Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and Farmers Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 20.51% 12.15% 1.34% Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Bancorp and Farmers Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 3.36 $34.13 million $1.21 14.17 Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Farmers Capital Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

