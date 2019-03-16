Head to Head Comparison: First South Bancorp (FSBS) vs. Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

First South Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FSBS) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First South Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First South Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First South Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than First South Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First South Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First South Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First South Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 25.13% 8.20% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First South Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First South Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $76.46 million 3.30 $19.21 million $2.03 12.89

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First South Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats First South Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First South Bancorp Company Profile

First South Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First South Bank that provides banking products and services in South Carolina. It offers demand, savings, time, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including residential construction and development loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate loans; and consumer loans. It operates two branches in Spartanburg County; one loan production office in Columbia; one branch in Bluffton; and one branch in Greenville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for First South Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First South Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.